Evan Rodrigues News: Logs assist in return

Rodrigues notched an assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 7.

Rodrigues missed two games due to an undisclosed injury. He was able to return to a top-six role and saw 17:41 of ice time as the Panthers were able to close out the Maple Leafs to get into the Eastern Conference Finals. Rodrigues continues to be a decent depth forward with four assists, 16 shots on net, 19 hits and a minus-1 rating over 10 playoff appearances.