Evan Rodrigues News: Two points in Thursday's win
Rodrigues collected a goal and an assist in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Flyers.
The 31-year forward opened the scoring early in the first period, then helped set up Gustav Forsling in the third to knot the score at 5-5. Rodrigues hadn't produced multiple points in a game since Nov. 9, and his third-line role and lack of consistent power-play time limit his fantasy ceiling, even on a Panthers squad that leads the NHL with 103 goals scored. Through 27 contests, he's delivered seven goals and 15 points.
