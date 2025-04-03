Evgeni Malkin Injury: Won't play versus Blues

Malkin (upper body) skated Thursday but won't be in the lineup against St. Louis, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Malkin will be sidelined for his fourth consecutive contest due to his lingering upper-body issue. The veteran center was finding his stride offensively prior to getting hurt with three points and two helpers, including three power-play points, in his last seven outings. Until Malkin is given the all-clear, Rickard Rakell looks set to remain in the center position.