Evgeni Malkin News: Draws assist in return

Malkin notched an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Malkin missed four games due to an upper-body injury. He resumed his usual second-line role and saw 17:37 of ice time in his return, and he was able to help out on a Bryan Rust tally in the second period. Malkin has 33 points, 72 shots on net, 30 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a minus-18 rating through 42 appearances this season. He's tracking toward a 60-point campaign if he can remain healthy and consistent the rest of the way.