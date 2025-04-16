Fabian Lysell News: Returning to Providence
Lysell was returned to AHL Providence on Wednesday, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports.
Lysell spent the last few weeks with Boston and made 12 total appearances for the NHL club this year. He recorded a goal, two assists, five hits, two blocked shots and six PIM while averaging 13:27 of ice time, and he'll head back to the minors now that Boston's regular season has concluded.
