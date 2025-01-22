Fedor Svechkov News: Launches comeback effort

Svechkov scored a power-play goal on four shots in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Sharks.

When Svechkov scored, it cut the Sharks' lead to 5-2, but it was the first of six straight goals for the Predators in a franchise-best comeback win. The 21-year-old has scored in each of the last two games, and he could benefit if Nashville keeps putting up big numbers -- they've scored 13 times over those contests. For the season, Svechkov has five goals, one assist, 25 shots on net, 13 hits and a minus-2 rating over 17 appearances.