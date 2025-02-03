NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 3

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

With only one game on the schedule on Monday, your lineup will consist of one MVP, who will carry a 1.5x multiplier, plus four utility slots. The salary cap is set at $55,000. There are no positional requirements and goaltenders are not available to be selected. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Nashville (vs. Ottawa) is the favorite on the Moneyline. The Predators have lost four straight games but have a 12-9-3 record on home ice. The Senators have won four consecutive contests but own a 12-13-2 away record. The over/under for the matchup is 5.5 goals.

MVP

Tim Stutzle, OTT at NSH ($13,000): Stutzle has two goals and five assists during his four-game point streak. He has 10 shots on target and four power-play points (one goal, three assists) during that span. Stutzle earned two helpers in a 3-1 win over the Predators on Dec. 7.

Jake Sanderson, OTT at NSH ($12,500): Sanderson has registered two goals, six helpers, 13 shots and four blocks across his four-game point spree. Sanderson has two goals and four helpers in consecutive multi-point performances entering Monday's slate.

UTILITY/VALUE PLAYS

Claude Giroux, OTT at NSH ($9,500): Giroux has one goal, four assists and eight shots during his four-game point streak. He has three helpers with the man advantage over that span. Giroux potted a goal on two shots in Ottawa's 3-1 win over Nashville on Dec. 7.

Shane Pinto, OTT at NSH ($9,000): Pinto has accounted for four goals and 11 points in his past 12 outings. He has two tallies and three helpers over a four-game point spree. Pinto could have an increased role in Monday's game if Josh Norris is unavailable to play.

Thomas Novak, NSH vs. OTT ($8,500): Novak has produced four goals, eight points, two power-play helpers and 14 shots over his last seven outings. Nashville's third line has picked up the slack offensively due to the struggles of the top two combinations.

Fedor Svechkov, NSH vs. OTT ($8,500): Svechkov has three goals on 15 shots and two assists in seven games entering Monday night's action. He has two power-play markers during that stretch. Svechkov scored against the Senators in a 3-1 loss back on Dec. 7.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.