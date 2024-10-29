Filip Chytil News: Finds twine Tuesday

Chytil scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals.

Chytil was one of four Rangers to come away with a positive plus-minus rating in the contest. The center has five points over his last four games and is looking excellent on a line with Will Cuylle and Kaapo Kakko. Chytil is up to four goals, seven points, 24 shots on net and a plus-11 rating over nine outings this season, and with the Rangers rotating through three scoring lines heavily, ice time isn't too much of a concern.