Filip Chytil

Filip Chytil News: Makes key play in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 1, 2024 at 6:29am

Chytil had one shot on goal in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.

Chytil returned to action after missing seven games due to an upper-body injury. He didn't get credit on any of New York's goal, but Chytil was indirectly responsible for setting up Kaako Kappo's game-winning tally with 24 seconds left. As Montreal attempted to clear the zone, Chytil kept the puck in the Canadiens' end, leading to the sequence that resulted in the winning tally. He's bounced around the lines this season but saw action on the top even-strength unit Saturday, getting 16:22 TOI, nearly three minutes more than his season average.

