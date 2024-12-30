Filip Gustavsson News: Solid outing despite defeat
Gustavsson stopped 34 of 36 shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Senators. The third goal was an empty-netter in the final stages of the third period.
Gustavsson couldn't extend his winning streak to three games, but there's no question he's been playing at a high level since returning from a lower-body injury that sidelined him for five games between Dec. 14 and Dec. 21. Gustavsson has gone 2-1-0 with a 2.34 GAA and a .927 save percentage in his three outings since returning to action, which is right in line with what he's done all season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now