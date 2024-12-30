Fantasy Hockey
Filip Gustavsson News: Solid outing despite defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 30, 2024 at 10:35am

Gustavsson stopped 34 of 36 shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Senators. The third goal was an empty-netter in the final stages of the third period.

Gustavsson couldn't extend his winning streak to three games, but there's no question he's been playing at a high level since returning from a lower-body injury that sidelined him for five games between Dec. 14 and Dec. 21. Gustavsson has gone 2-1-0 with a 2.34 GAA and a .927 save percentage in his three outings since returning to action, which is right in line with what he's done all season.

