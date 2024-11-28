Filip Hronek Injury: Week-to-week

Hronek will be out for a while after suffering an upper-body injury Wednesday, according to Freelance reporter Irfaan Gaffar.

Hronek went awkwardly into the end boards with less than a minute to go in the third period, when hit by the Penguins' Jack St. Ivany. Hronek had an assist and was a plus-two in 25:50 of ice time Wednesday in a 5-4 loss in Pittsburgh. The defenseman has a goal and nine points in 21 appearances this season. Vincent Desharnais will likely enter the lineup in Hronek's absence.