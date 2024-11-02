Filip Hronek News: Earns helper in 400th game

Hronek posted an assist, two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Hronek got on the scoresheet in his 400th career game, helping out on a Jake DeBrusk tally. The 27-year-old Hronek has earned 208 points over parts of seven seasons. He's off to a bit of a slow start in 2024-25, logging three assists, 12 shots on net, 23 hits, 10 blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-7 rating over 10 contests. That said, Hronek offers decent category coverage in a top-pairing role, so he's in a good spot to turn his offense up.