Hronek got on the scoresheet for the first time this year. He helped out on Filip Chytil's goal in the second period as well as Quinn Hughes' power-play tally in the third. That second helper was Hronek's 200th career assist. The 27-year-old has still produced in non-scoring areas with four shots on net, 11 hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-1 rating across four games. He is locked into a top-four role and should approach the 40-point mark if he can stay healthy after putting up 33 points in 61 outings in 2024-25.