Frank Nazar News: First goal a game-winner
Nazar scored the game-winning goal in Wednesday's 3-1 victory over the Avalanche.
The 2022 first-round pick scored his first goal of the season, and just the second of his NHL career, by banging home the rebound on a Colton Dach shot midway through the second period. Nazar has gotten onto the scoresheet in back-to-back games while producing three points in the last seven contests, and he's been seeing consistent shifts on the power play since his mid-December promotion, although typically on the second unit. The 20-year-old center is still learning the ropes at the top level, but he's beginning to flash his upside.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now