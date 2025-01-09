Fantasy Hockey
Frank Nazar News: First goal a game-winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 9, 2025 at 8:14am

Nazar scored the game-winning goal in Wednesday's 3-1 victory over the Avalanche.

The 2022 first-round pick scored his first goal of the season, and just the second of his NHL career, by banging home the rebound on a Colton Dach shot midway through the second period. Nazar has gotten onto the scoresheet in back-to-back games while producing three points in the last seven contests, and he's been seeing consistent shifts on the power play since his mid-December promotion, although typically on the second unit. The 20-year-old center is still learning the ropes at the top level, but he's beginning to flash his upside.

