Frank Nazar News: One of each Saturday

Nazar scored a goal on five shots and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Jets.

Nazar has three goals and three assists over six outings in April. The 21-year-old is up to 10 goals, 13 helpers, 88 shots on net and a minus-12 rating through 51 appearances. He has the same number of power-play points as shorthanded points (two), so Nazar is already trusted with ice time in all situations as a rookie with a promising two-way future ahead of him.