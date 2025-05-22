Frederik Andersen News: Slated to start Game 2
Andersen is expected to get the starting nod at home against the Panthers in Game 2 on Thursday.
Following Andersen's previous postseason loss, he excelled with a 21-save shutout performance, so fans and fantasy players alike will be hoping for a similar bounceback in Game 2 versus the Cats. Despite the disappointing outing in Game 1, Andersen is still sporting a 1.74 GAA in 10 postseason contests while registering a 7-3 record. At this point, Andersen has likely earned himself some leash to keep the starting job even if he struggles.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now