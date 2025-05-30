Gabe Smith News: Signs first pro contract

Smith signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Utah, the team announced Friday.

A fourth-round pick in 2024, Smith is officially in the fold with the Mammoth after signing his entry-level contract. The 18-year-old is currently playing in the Memorial Cup with the QMJHL's Moncton Wildcats. In his third year with the team, he finished the regular season with 20 goals and 19 assists in 52 appearances, but he's playing at a high level in the postseason with 22 points in 19 games.