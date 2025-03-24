Gabriel Vilardi Injury: Deemed week-to-week

Vilardi (upper body) didn't participate in Monday's practice and is week-to-week, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

During Monday's media availability, Scott Arniel said Vilardi's injury isn't related to the puck the 25-year-old took to the ear in Sunday's 5-3 loss to Buffalo. It's unclear if Vilardi will return before the end of the regular season. He has compiled 27 goals, 61 points and 130 shots on net in 71 games this season. Alex Iafallo replaced Vilardi on the top line in Monday's practice.