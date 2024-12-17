Gabriel Vilardi News: Distributes three assists

Vilardi provided three assists, including two on the power play, and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Vilardi has multiple points in four of his last seven games, racking up four goals and six assists in that span. He's earned four power-play points over the last two contests as the Jets continue to take advantage of easier matchups. Vilardi is up to 13 goals, 14 helpers, 12 power-play points, 63 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 33 appearances this season.