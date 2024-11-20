Gabriel Vilardi News: Nabs helper in win

Vilardi notched an assist and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Panthers.

Vilardi didn't have the same success as linemates Mark Scheifele (hat trick) or Kyle Connor (goal and assist) in this contest. Still, Vilardi has kept a strong scoring pace and bounced back from his first multi-game drought since Oct. 20-22. The 25-year-old forward has seven goals, eight helpers, 37 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 19 appearances this season. He's on pace to challenge for a 60-point campaign, and his 18.9 shooting percentage isn't a huge concern since he's been right around that level in each of the previous two seasons.