Gabriel Vilardi News: One of each in loss

Vilardi scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The Jets didn't get much depth scoring in their first loss of the season, but the top line was in fine form. Vilardi, Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor combined for all four goals and a total of eight points in the loss. Vilardi hasn't started as well as his linemates but still has two goals, six points (three on the power play), 12 shots on net and a minus-4 rating over nine outings. As long as he's on the top line, the 25-year-old should be a reliable scoring-only option for fantasy managers.