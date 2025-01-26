Gabriel Vilardi News: Two of each in Sunday's win

Vilardi scored two goals on four shots, dished two assists and added two hits in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Vilardi earned one goal and one assist on the power play, which came in the third period as the Jets built up their lead. This was the 25-year-old's first four-point effort since Dec. 13, 2023. He's racked up four goals and eight assists over 12 outings in January as he continues to thrive in a top-line role. Vilardi is now at 22 tallies, 25 assists, 22 power-play points, 96 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 51 appearances. He needs one more goal to match his career high from the 2022-23 campaign.