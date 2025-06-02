Fantasy Hockey
Garin Bjorklund News: Agrees to one-year contract

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2025

Bjorklund signed a one-year, two-way contract with Washington on Monday.

Bjorklund posted a 21-4-3 record with a 2.02 GAA and a .927 save percentage in 29 regular-season appearances with ECHL South Carolina in 2024-25. He also went 2-0-0 with a 1.49 GAA and a .942 save percentage in two outings with AHL Hershey during the 2024-25 regular season. The 23-year-old netminder doesn't have any NHL experience yet, and he'll likely spend most of the 2025-26 campaign in the minors.

