Garnet Hathaway News: Makes impact Wednesday

Hathaway scored a shorthanded goal on two shots, added 10 PIM and doled out eight hits in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Rangers.

This was Hathaway's first point since Feb. 8 versus the Penguins, though he missed nearly all of March due to an upper-body injury. The 33-year-old has resumed a fourth-line role over the last three games, adding 16 hits and three shots on net. The veteran winger has nine goals, 10 assists, 79 shots, 58 PIM and 234 hits over 63 appearances in 2024-25. He has four games left to attempt to reach the 20-point mark for the third time in his career.