Garnet Hathaway headshot

Garnet Hathaway News: Tallies pair of points Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Hathaway scored a goal, tallied an assist, blocked three shots and dished out four hits in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators.

Hathaway registered a secondary assist on Philadelphia's first goal of the game before scoring the team's third goal midway through the third period. Overall, the 33-year-old bruiser is up to 10 goals, 11 assists, 80 shots on net and 242 hits in 65 games this season. While not well known for his offense, Hathaway has been solid as of late with two goals and three points in his last three games. He provides elite hit coverage and that makes him a noteworthy option in banger leagues from a fantasy standpoint.

Garnet Hathaway
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
