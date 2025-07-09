Gavin McKenna News: Headed for Penn State

McKenna will play at Penn State University during the 2025-26 campaign, he announced Tuesday.

McKenna is the presumptive No. 1 pick heading into the 2026 NHL Draft, so his stay at Penn State figures to be a one-year commitment. Regardless of who ends up selecting him next year, the 17-year-old phenom figures to secure a spot on the Opening Night roster for the 2026-27 NHL season. It's a huge get for the Nittany Lions after McKenna racked up 41 goals and 88 assists in just 56 regular-season games for WHL Medicine Hat last year, adding another 38 points in 16 postseason contests.