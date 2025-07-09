Gavin McKenna News: Headed for Penn State
McKenna will play at Penn State University during the 2025-26 campaign, he announced Tuesday.
McKenna is the presumptive No. 1 pick heading into the 2026 NHL Draft, so his stay at Penn State figures to be a one-year commitment. Regardless of who ends up selecting him next year, the 17-year-old phenom figures to secure a spot on the Opening Night roster for the 2026-27 NHL season. It's a huge get for the Nittany Lions after McKenna racked up 41 goals and 88 assists in just 56 regular-season games for WHL Medicine Hat last year, adding another 38 points in 16 postseason contests.
Gavin McKenna
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now