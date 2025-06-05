Gustav Lindstrom News: Heading back to Sweden

Lindstrom signed a five-year contract with Djurgardens IF of the SHL on Thursday, per RDS.ca.

Lindstrom didn't make any appearances in the NHL in 2024-25, earning 11 points in 42 games with AHL Laval instead. The long-term nature of this contract suggests the 26-year-old defenseman is done pursuing playing opportunities in North America and will ply his trade in his native country for the rest of his career.