Gustav Nyquist News: Ends goal drought with empty-netter

Nyquist scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 3-0 win over the Canucks.

Both of Nyquist's points Friday came on empty-net goals. Since the start of November, he has four goals and seven assists over 28 appearances, and all of those tallies have gone into empty nets. That makes his total of 16 points in 38 contests -- already a fairly poor mark for a top-six forward -- a bit misleading, as he hasn't scored against a goaltender since Oct. 28 versus the Lightning. After producing 23 goals and 75 points in the 2023-24 regular season, Nyquist may struggle to get to the 40-point mark this season.