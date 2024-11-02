Gustav Nyquist News: Makes late impact

Nyquist scored a goal, added an assist, went plus-2 and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Nyquist's pair of points came on empty-netters -- he set up Filip Forsberg's freebie before scoring one of his own 33 seconds later. This was Nyquist's second multi-point effort of the campaign. After a slow start, the winger has four goals and three assists over his last seven outings to get his offense on track. That's all of his points through 11 appearances, and he's added 13 shots on net, eight blocked shots, six hits and a plus-1 rating while playing in the top six and on the second power-play unit.