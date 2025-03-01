Hank Kempf News: Acquired in trade

Colorado acquired Kempf, Ryan Lindgren and Jimmy Vesey from the Rangers on Saturday in exchange for Juuso Parssinen, Calvin de Haan, a 2025 second-round pick and a 2025 fourth-round selection, according to Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today.

Kempf has two goals and seven points in his fourth season with Cornell University in 2024-25. The Rangers selected the 22-year-old blueliner in the seventh round, 208th overall, of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.