Harrison Meneghin News: Grabs entry-level deal

Meneghin agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Tampa Bay on Monday.

Meneghin saw action in 35 games with WHL Medicine Hat this season, in which he posted a 23-9-2 record and 2.56 GAA. The 2024 seventh-round pick also went 14-1 in the postseason with a .906 save percentage. With his contract in hand, Meneghin figures to make the jump to the professional ranks next year, likely spending several seasons developing in the minors with AHL Syracuse.