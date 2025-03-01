Henry Thrun Injury: Not playing Saturday

Thrun (upper body) won't play against Ottawa on Saturday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Thrun is day-to-day and will miss at least one game after being injured in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Montreal. He has registered one goal, nine assists, 44 shots on net, 54 blocked shots and 36 hits in 51 appearances this season. Jack Thompson will replace Thrun in Saturday's lineup, while Timothy Liljegren will move to the top pairing alongside Jake Walman.