Henry Thrun News: Competing for playing time

Thrun has played in six of the Sharks' 10 games in December.

Thrun is filling a part-time role, competing with other young defensemen like Timothy Liljegren and Shakir Mukhamadullin. One of those blueliners will likely exit the lineup when Jake Walman (lower body) returns from his injury. The 23-year-old Thrun was in the power-play mix early in the year but hasn't seen much time in that situation lately. He has gone seven games without a point and has recorded eight assists, 25 shots on net, 24 hits, 37 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 30 appearances this season.