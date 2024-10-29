Henry Thrun News: Manages helper

Thrun posted an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over Utah.

The helper was Thrun's first point in 10 games this season. The 23-year-old defenseman has played on the third pairing primarily, and while he saw 1:50 of power-play time Monday, that was due to Jack Thompson being a healthy scratch. Thrun's defense hasn't exactly been great -- he's posted a minus-9 rating with nine PIM, 12 blocked shots, seven hits and seven shots on net so far. Without consistent power-play time, the American blueliner likely won't be an option in fantasy.