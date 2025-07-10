Henry Thrun News: Moved to Toronto

Thrun was traded to the Maple Leafs from the Sharks on Thursday in exchange for Ryan Reaves.

This is a bit of an odd trade on the surface for the Sharks, and one that may not benefit Thrun on an individual level. San Jose's offseason acquisitions of John Klingberg, Nick Leddy and Dmitry Orlov brought a more veteran group of defenders into the mix, which may have left Thrun without a regular role in 2025-26. That said, he's no lock to play with his new team, and he almost certainly won't be in the power-play mix immediately with Toronto. Thrun had 12 points in 60 appearances in 2024-25, and if he can't win a job in training camp, he may have to spend part of the year with AHL Toronto.