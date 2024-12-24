Fantasy Hockey
Hudson Fasching headshot

Hudson Fasching News: Gaining foothold in lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 24, 2024

Fasching has played in nine of the Islanders' last 12 games dating back to Nov. 29.

The 29-year-old doesn't have a point in that span, but it appears he's gained a little trust to play over Matt Martin or Pierre Engvall on a regular basis. Fasching has zero points through 14 contests, and he's added just three shots on net, seven hits, two blocked shots, two PIM and a minus-5 rating. He had a combined 33 points over 94 contests across his first two seasons with the Islanders, but a smaller role this year is hurting his production.

New York Islanders
