Ian Cole News: Logs helper in loss

Cole provided an assist, four hits and two PIM in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

The helper was Cole's first point since he logged an assist Opening Night. The 35-year-old defenseman was paired with Maveric Lamoureux in this contest, who made his NHL debut. Due to numerous injuries on Utah's blue line, Cole's spot in the lineup should be safe for most of the year. The veteran has two helpers, four shots on net, 11 hits, 21 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a minus-1 rating through eight appearances.