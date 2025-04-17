Ian Moore News: Collects first NHL assist

Moore posted an assist in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Jets.

This was Moore's first point in three NHL games. The defenseman added four shots on net, a hit, a blocked shot and a plus-1 rating. Moore signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Ducks last Saturday, and playing this season burned the first year off that deal. He'll be in the mix for a spot on the blue line during training camp ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.