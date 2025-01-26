Igor Shesterkin News: Concedes five goals

Shesterkin saved 16 of 21 total shots on net in Sunday's 5-4 loss to Colorado.

Sunday's performance ended Shesterkin's four-game win streak and he was not at his best. He conceded two goals within the game's first six and a half minutes before allowing the Avs to score two consecutive goals once the Rangers had tied it up. The 29-year-old goaltender has a 17-16-2 record with a .911 save percentage and a 2.79 GAA. Despite the loss Sunday, he tended the twine for six Rangers' wins in January and is an elite option in fantasy moving forward. He will have a chance to rebound Tuesday when the Rangers host the Hurricanes.