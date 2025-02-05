Igor Shesterkin News: Defeats Bruins

Shesterkin stopped 15 of 17 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Bruins.

Shesterkin got revenge for his previous outing, when he surrendered five goals on 24 shots against the Bruins on Saturday. He wasn't tested very much Wednesday, and aside from a 16-second span in the middle frame in which he gave up both goals, he got the job done to end a three-game losing streak. Shesterkin is up to 18-18-2 with a 2.86 GAA and a .906 save percentage over 38 starts. The Rangers have a back-to-back left before the 4 Nations Face-Off break, so expected Shesterkin and Jonathan Quick to split the starts between Friday's home game versus the Penguins and Saturday's road contest in Columbus.