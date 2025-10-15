The star netminder has been absolutely locked in to begin the season, giving up just three goals on 106 shots over four starts. Shesterkin has just a 2-2-0 record to show for it however, as the Rangers' offense remains stuck in the mud -- New York is averaging just 2.00 goals per game so far, tied for the third-worst mark in the NHL. After a bumpy 2024-25 campaign that saw him post a career-worst 2.86 GAA and .905 save percentage, Shesterkin seems intent on re-inserting himself into the Vezina Trophy conversation.