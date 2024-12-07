Igor Shesterkin News: Snaps losing streak Friday

Shesterkin stopped 20 of 22 shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Penguins.

Shesterkin signed an eight-year, $92 million contract extension with the Rangers on Friday, and while we'll never know if there's a direct relation between the contract talks and his recent slump, the Russian netminder certainly looked more confident between the posts Friday. This was his first win since Nov. 19, and while the 28-year-old will need a few more performances to confirm the slump is in the rearview, this was certainly a step in the right direction. The star netminder has gone 3-7-0 with a 3.73 GAA and an .884 save percentage in his last 10 appearances, and those numbers are certainly disappointing for a player of his caliber.