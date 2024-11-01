Ilya Lyubushkin News: Contributes offense in defeat

Lyubushkin provided two even-strength assists in Friday's 6-4 defeat to the Panthers.

Lyubushkin's pair of helpers were his first two points of the campaign. The Russian blueliner added one shot, one block, two hits and a plus-2 rating in 18:33 of ice time to round out a solid fantasy performance. While Lyubushkin isn't known for his offensive prowess, he's currently paired with offensive-minded Thomas Harley, so there could be an opportunity for the former to challenge his career-high mark in points (15) which he achieved during the 2021-22 campaign split between Arizona and Toronto.