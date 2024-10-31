Ilya Mikheyev News: Contributes assist in loss

Mikheyev logged an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Mikheyev has two points this season, and they've come in the last two games. The 30-year-old winger's Chicago tenure is off to a slow start, and it doesn't help that he's confined to a middle-six role with no power-play usage. He's added 16 shots on net, four hits, four PIM and a plus-5 rating through 11 appearances. Mikheyev's career high of 32 points from 2021-22 and his limited role give little reason for optimism regarding his production over the remainder of this campaign.