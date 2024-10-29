Ilya Mikheyev News: Ends scoring drought Monday

Mikheyev scored an empty-net goal and finished with a plus-3 rating in Monday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Mikheyev snapped his nine-game scoring drought Monday with an empty-netter in the final seconds of the third period when the Avalanche were all out on the attack trying to spark a late comeback. As a bottom-six forward with limited chances to produce, don't expect Mikheyev to make much of an impact in most fantasy formats while playing for one of the weakest teams in the Western Conference.