Ilya Mikheyev News: Tickles twine in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 31, 2025 at 11:20am

Mikheyev scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Mikheyev ended an eight-game point drought when he got the Blackhawks on the board late in the first period. The 30-year-old winger has been seeing middle-six minutes lately. He's at nine goals, 15 points, 79 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 49 appearances during the 2024-25 campaign. Mikheyev doesn't get regular power-play time and adds little outside of offense, so he's not a particularly strong option for fantasy.

