Ilya Nabokov News: Agrees to entry-level contract

Nabokov signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Avalanche on Friday.

Nabokov had a 2.22 GAA and a .923 save percentage across 49 regular-season KHL outings with Magnitogorsk in 2024-25. The Avalanche selected him with the No. 38 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. Nabokov is worth keeping an eye on, but he should be expected to start the 2025-26 campaign in the minors. Mackenzie Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood are slated to begin next season as the goaltenders on Colorado's roster.