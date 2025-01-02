Fantasy Hockey
Ilya Sorokin headshot

Ilya Sorokin News: Cannot save his team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Sorokin made 29 saves in a 2-1 regulation loss to the Maple Leafs on Thursday.

The bottom line for Sorokin is grim. The Isles lack the kind of depth or offensive talent to compete most nights, and that means that Sorokin needs be be near-perfect to get his team a win. The Isles are tied for last in the Metropolitan division, and their 14 wins tie them with Buffalo for the fourth-worst total in the NHL right now. They have scored just 103 goals in 39 games. Sorokin is an elite talent on a very bad team, and for the first time in his career, he isn't able to be a difference maker for them. Now may be the time for keeper and dynasty managers to inquire about his availability, especially if they're rebuilding. Sorokin is just 29, and he has many, many great years ahead of him.

Ilya Sorokin
New York Islanders
