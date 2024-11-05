Fantasy Hockey
Ilya Sorokin News: Earns victory Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Sorokin turned aside 32 of 35 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Penguins.

Sorokin conceded two goals at even strength and one on the power play. The 29-year-old has allowed at least three goals in four of his last five outings, but he's 3-2-0 during that span. In addition, Sorokin has faced at least 35 shots in three consecutive contests, a result of New York contending with an injury-laden blue line. The Russian netminder is sporting a 4-3-1 record, .921 save percentage and 2.35 GAA through eight appearances.

