Ilya Sorokin News: Fifth straight win

Sorokin made 24 saves in a 3-0 win over the Flyers on Thursday.

Sorokin has won five straight games and seven of his last eight games. He's also run up three shutouts in that span. Sorokin is an elite netminder who hasn't been getting a lot of support from his teammates, so he's decided to carry them at this point. We love his work, and we especially love his dominance of the Flyers. In his last 15 games prior against the Flyers, he's 10-3-2 with three shutouts, 1.62 GAA and .944 save percentage.